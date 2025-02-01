Hintz, Robertson help Stars defeat Canucks for 4th straight win

Back gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 9:12 of the first period, scoring from the low slot through the legs of Vancouver forward Aatu Raty after receiving a pass from Colin Blackwell, who stole the puck from Filip Hronek behind the net.

“We talked about it before the game that they had some moves. We tried to focus on and keep how we’ve been playing the last 20 games,” Hintz said. “Jake kept us in it early in the game. Oskar's line got us going.”

Garland tied it 1-1 at 5:08 of the second period with a shot from below the left circle on a 3-on-2 rush.

Robertson put Dallas back in front 2-1 at 16:29, scoring a power-play goal off a passing sequence with Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene in the slot.

“I mean, at the end of the day, you’re happy winning any game,” Robertson said. “Obviously, in an 82-game year it's all going to be different. I think it's one of the few games where I don’t think we generated enough, but our special teams really took over and just found a way to win. So, obviously you don’t want to be in that situation every night, but we were able to get it done tonight.”