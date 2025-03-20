Canucks at Blues projected lineups

CANUCKS (32-25-11) at BLUES (34-28-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Dakota Joshua -- Nils Aman -- Conor Garland
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Elias Pettersson
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Arturs Silovs, Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)
Status report
Garland was a full participant during the Canucks morning skate and could play after missing a 6-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday; if he can't play, Lekkerimaki, a forward would replace him. … Demko will back up Lankinen after missing 13 games because of a lower-body injury. … Chytil, a forward, did not accompany Vancouver for the start of its season-long six-game road trip. … The Blues will dress the same forward group for the 15th straight game. … Parayko will miss his seventh straight game, but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the defenseman will return before the six-week time frame St. Louis originally provided; Parayko last played since March 5.