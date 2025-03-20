Canucks at Blues projected lineups

CANUCKS (32-25-11) at BLUES (34-28-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Dakota Joshua -- Nils Aman -- Conor Garland

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Elias Pettersson

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Arturs Silovs, Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body), Noah Juulsen (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Status report

Garland was a full participant during the Canucks morning skate and could play after missing a 6-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday; if he can't play, Lekkerimaki, a forward would replace him. … Demko will back up Lankinen after missing 13 games because of a lower-body injury. … Chytil, a forward, did not accompany Vancouver for the start of its season-long six-game road trip. … The Blues will dress the same forward group for the 15th straight game. … Parayko will miss his seventh straight game, but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the defenseman will return before the six-week time frame St. Louis originally provided; Parayko last played since March 5.