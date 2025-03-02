Tolvanen scores twice, Kraken defeat slumping Canucks

Montour has goal, assist for Seattle; Vancouver has lost 4 of 5

VAN@SEA: Tolvanen whacks one around Lankinen and into the net

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals for the Seattle Kraken in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

Brandon Montour had a goal and an assist, and Andre Burakovsky, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Matty Beniers also scored for the Kraken (26-31-4), who had lost two straight. Joey Daccord made 28 saves.

Pius Suter, Filip Chytil, and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks (27-22-11), who have lost four of their past five. Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves.

Burakovsky gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 5:47 of the first period, one-timing a backhand saucer pass from Shane Wright over Lankinen’s glove from the right circle on a 2-on-1.

Suter tied it 1-1 at 11:35, beating Daccord glove side with a quick shot from the left circle after Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn blindly passed the puck from below the goal line right onto his stick.

Chytil put Vancouver back in front 2-1 at 16:27 of the first. Tyler Myers’ slap shot from the point got blocked by the stick of Bjorkstrand, but the puck trickled right to Chytil, who slid the puck past Daccord's right pad in front.

Bjorkstrand tied it 2-2 at 4:11 of the second period, tipping Montour’s wrist shot from the point from the top of the crease.

Joshua again responded for Vancouver to make it 3-2 at 8:05. He took a pass from Drew O’Connor on a 2-on-1 short-handed rush, cut back across the crease, and tucked a backhand past Daccord's left pad into the open net.

Beniers tied it for the third time at 12:08. He won a face-off back to Dunn before skating toward the net and redirecting the defenseman’s slap shot over Lankinen’s glove.

Tolvanen gave Seattle a 4-3 lead at 13:08 of the second, tipping Ryker Evans’ wrist shot from the left point.

Montour pushed it to 5-3 at 5:38 of the third period. He received a pass from Jared McCann at the right point, skated to the top of the circle, and scored with a slap shot past Lankinen’s blocker.

Tolvanen added an empty-net goal at 18:29 for the 6-3 final.

