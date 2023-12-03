Zizing 'Em Up: Canucks on early-season heater

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Sunday, he will use his extensive networks of hockey contacts to write his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up."

TORONTO -- With the NHL season hitting the one-quarter mark of the season last week, the Vancouver Canucks were a popular pick for one of the most pleasant surprises to date.

Not for Jim Rutherford, though.

"No, not really," the Canucks president of hockey operations said in a phone interview Friday.

He paused.

"Look, you never know when things are going to come together," he said. "But I had the belief that our young core players were very good players. And to be able to surround them with the right players is very important. And we had a good offseason with bringing players in who know their roles and bring leadership and character to the team.

"You don't know if it's all going to come together. But (coach) Rick Tocchet did a good job of preparing them for the offseason. And give the players credit: they bought in to his plan."

So far, so good.

Vancouver (16-8-1) has 33 points, fourth most in the NHL. Forward J.T. Miller (36 points), defenseman Quinn Hughes (34) and forward Elias Pettersson (32) are all in the top 10 in League scoring.

It's a far cry from last season when the Canucks (38-37-7) finished sixth in the Pacific Division with 83 points, 12 behind the Winnipeg Jets for the second wildcard from the Western Conference.

So what's changed?

Rutherford offered his opinions on a number of topics, including the dominant performance of Hughes, the bounce back of forward Brock Boeser, the influence of Tocchet, the contract situation of Pettersson, and the possibility of additional adds to the roster.

First off, where would you assess the progress your team has made to this point of the season?

"Well, we're in a good place but we also realize there is a long way to go and we still have work to do. But like I said, the players have bought in to what the coach is trying to do. They did a lot of hard work prior to training camp and in training camp. It's carried on to this point. So, I'm thankful to 'Tocc' and his coaching staff for what the players have done."

Your relationship with Tocchet goes back to when you were the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins and he was an assistant coach there. What is there about him that attracted you to bring him in midway through last season when he was an analyst with TNT? And what is it about him that makes players play so hard for him?

"He's a good communicator. And he makes players accountable. And he's very fair about it. It doesn't matter who it is. There's a standard for them all."

Hughes is only 24 but continues to ascend, both in points and in leadership after he was named captain at the start of the season. What makes this kid able to handle the pressure?

"Quinn has a very special skill level. His life is about hockey and it always has been since he started playing the game. He's had great training from his parents and growing up with his brothers (Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils). And he continues to work very hard to become the best. He's had an exceptional start. Unfortunately at this point, I think we've had to overplay him a little bit too much. We'd like to get to the point where he can play the proper minutes and be rested for every game. A special player with great leadership. And a special person."

You've stuck with forward Brock Boeser, who's had a roller-coaster past few seasons. In that time, he's dealt with the loss of his dad, a number of injuries, the list goes on. This season he's broken out with 17 goals in his first 25 games. What's been the key?

"This is a person I couldn't be happier for, because he's had to deal with a number of things, parts of life that are hard to deal with and continue playing. A lot of it is behind him now. Mentally he is stronger. And he prepared himself very hard for the start of the season. He has good chemistry with J.T. Miller. They've had a really good start."