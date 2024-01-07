Pettersson, Miller help Canucks score 6, hold off Devils

Pettersson moved up from the second line and over from center to wing to play with Miller and Boeser to start a game for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Dakota Joshua had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks (25-11-3), who are 9-2-2 their past 13 games. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

Colin Miller scored twice, Erik Haula and Brendan Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Nico Daws made 36 saves for the Devils (21-15-2), who had won two straight.

New Jersey played without top-line center Jack Hughes after he sustained an upper-body injury late in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Vancouver outshot the Devils 17-5 in the first period but couldn’t otherwise beat Daws until Pettersson gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead after scoring 41 seconds into the second period, deflecting a Filip Hronek point shot over Daws’ blocker.

J.T. Miller made it 2-0 at 3:33 on a rebound. The goal came after extended pressure in the Devils end, including a Hronek slap shot that knocked defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler out of the play and game.

Miller scored again to extend it to 3-0 at 4:37, converting a cross-ice pass from Pettersson on a rush with a one-timer over Daws’ glove from the right face-off dot.

Colin Miller cut it to 3-1 at 6:43 with a slap shot from above the right circle past Demko low blocker side.

Haula made it 3-2 at 19:37 by taking a cross-ice pass from Jesper Bratt and firing past Demko’s glove from between the top of the circles. Conor Garland pushed it to 4-2 with a goal 12 seconds later at 19:49, a wraparound off the rush.

Pettersson made it 5-2 at 2:35 of the third period after Boeser found him cutting alone into the slot for a quick under Daws pads.

Colin Miller cut it to 5-3 at 11:07 on another low blocker shot from the top of the left circle. Brandon Smith made it 5-4 at 12:54, scoring on a one-timer high to the blocker side.

Joshua came out of the penalty box and scored into an empty net at 18:49 for the 6-4 final.