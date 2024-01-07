Pettersson, Miller help Canucks score 6, hold off Devils

Each has 3 points; Hughes misses game with upper-body injury for New Jersey

Recap: Canucks @ Devils 1.6.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson each had two goals and an assist, Brock Boeser had two assists, and the Vancouver Canucks held off the New Jersey Devils for a 6-4 win at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Pettersson moved up from the second line and over from center to wing to play with Miller and Boeser to start a game for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Dakota Joshua had a goal and an assist, and Quinn Hughes had three assists for the Canucks (25-11-3), who are 9-2-2 their past 13 games. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves.

Colin Miller scored twice, Erik Haula and Brendan Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Nico Daws made 36 saves for the Devils (21-15-2), who had won two straight.

New Jersey played without top-line center Jack Hughes after he sustained an upper-body injury late in a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Vancouver outshot the Devils 17-5 in the first period but couldn’t otherwise beat Daws until Pettersson gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead after scoring 41 seconds into the second period, deflecting a Filip Hronek point shot over Daws’ blocker.

J.T. Miller made it 2-0 at 3:33 on a rebound. The goal came after extended pressure in the Devils end, including a Hronek slap shot that knocked defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler out of the play and game.

Miller scored again to extend it to 3-0 at 4:37, converting a cross-ice pass from Pettersson on a rush with a one-timer over Daws’ glove from the right face-off dot.

Colin Miller cut it to 3-1 at 6:43 with a slap shot from above the right circle past Demko low blocker side.

Haula made it 3-2 at 19:37 by taking a cross-ice pass from Jesper Bratt and firing past Demko’s glove from between the top of the circles. Conor Garland pushed it to 4-2 with a goal 12 seconds later at 19:49, a wraparound off the rush.

Pettersson made it 5-2 at 2:35 of the third period after Boeser found him cutting alone into the slot for a quick under Daws pads.

Colin Miller cut it to 5-3 at 11:07 on another low blocker shot from the top of the left circle. Brandon Smith made it 5-4 at 12:54, scoring on a one-timer high to the blocker side.

Joshua came out of the penalty box and scored into an empty net at 18:49 for the 6-4 final.

