Predators defeat Canucks, end 4-game skid

Ryan O'Reilly and Cole Smith scored for the Predators (3-3-2), who were 0-3-1 in their previous four games.

Thatcher Demko made 33 saves, and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks (4-4-0), who lost their second straight after winning the first three games on their five-game road trip.

Smith gave the Predators a 2-1 lead at 5:09 of the third period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Justin Barron. Demko got a piece of it, but the puck trickled over the goal line.

O’Reilly gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 9:01 of the second period on a wrist shot from the left circle on a short-handed rush.

Sasson tied it 1-1 at 11:49 on a wrist shot on the rush. He got around Barron entering the zone and beat Saros through the five-hole.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games because of personal reasons. He had four shots on goal in 20:59.