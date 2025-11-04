Canucks recover in OT against Predators after blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd

Canucks captain Quinn Hughes returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games because of a lower-body injury. He finished with six shots on goal and was plus-2 in 28:04 of ice time.

“It was nice,” Foote said. “We all know what [Hughes] brings. He was all over the place early in that game creating, and our game plan worked down low in the offensive end. I thought we could’ve had a couple more. Their goalie played good and kept them in it.”

Filip Forsberg and Michael Bunting each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (5-6-3), who are 1-3-1 in their past five games. Saros made 31 saves, and Luke Evangelista had two assists.

“When you’re tired, the key is you have to make sure your details are sharp,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “You have to make sure every puck means a little bit more. It doesn’t have to be the prettiest puck, but it has to be a puck that you’re willing to battle for, willing to be hard on it.

“I just thought our urgency going back for pucks in certain areas wasn’t where it was supposed to be. Is it fatigue? I think partly. But I mean if you want to win in this League, we all have no choices. Every team in the League is going through this.”

Bunting cut Vancouver's lead to 4-3 at 11:52 of the third period on a redirection of a point shot from Spencer Stastney.

Nick Blankenburg tied the game 4-4 on the power play at 16:38 with a long-distance shot through traffic.