Hoglander, Canucks win 2nd straight against Oilers

Save of the Season? Trouba lays out to stop puck at goal line
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout
Stephenson has 3 points, Golden Knights defeat Ducks
Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win
Arvidsson may need back surgery, Kings GM says
Zacha set for bigger Bruins role after unique upbringing helped him become pro
Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener
Monahan has 2 points, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks
Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators
Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers
Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild
DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings defeat Lightning
Penguins score 5 in 3rd period, defeat Flames 
Blue Jackets 'welcome back' Quick after one-day tenure last season
Werenski out 1-2 weeks for Blue Jackets with knee injury
Karlsson’s daughter finally meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh
United by Hockey Mobile Museum starts North American tour in Ottawa
NHL Buzz: Pietrangelo out for Golden Knights after taking puck to head

Forward gets goal, assist; Nugent-Hopkins has 3 points for Edmonton

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- The Vancouver Canucks completed a home-and-home sweep of the Edmonton Oilers to start the season with a 4-3 win at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Nils Hoglander had a goal and an assist, and Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks (2-0-0), who won 8-1 at Edmonton on Wednesday in the season opener for each team. Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (0-2-0). Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 16 shots.

Sam Lafferty scored the game-winner for Vancouver 2:56 into the third period, taking a cross-ice feed from Hoglander and beating Skinner from the top of the right face-off circle.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead 42 seconds into the first period with his second goal in as many games, scoring on a backhand at the left post.

Andrei Kuzmenko tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:25 on a redirection of a shot from Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks went 1-for-3 with the man-advantage after they were 3-for-6 Wednesday.

Hoglander gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 17:52 on a deflection of Brock Boeser’s slap shot.

McDavid tied it 2-2 with his first goal of the season at 1:45 of the second period. With the Oilers on a power play, McDavid dug the puck out of traffic in front and scored top-shelf.

But Vancouver restored the lead just 41 seconds later at 2:36 when Jack Studnicka put a snap shot past Skinner to make it 3-2.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it 3-3 on a power play at 9:20 with a shot from the left circle.

