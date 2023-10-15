Hoglander, Canucks win 2nd straight against Oilers

Nils Hoglander had a goal and an assist, and Elias Pettersson had two assists for the Canucks (2-0-0), who won 8-1 at Edmonton on Wednesday in the season opener for each team. Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (0-2-0). Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 16 shots.

Sam Lafferty scored the game-winner for Vancouver 2:56 into the third period, taking a cross-ice feed from Hoglander and beating Skinner from the top of the right face-off circle.

Draisaitl gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead 42 seconds into the first period with his second goal in as many games, scoring on a backhand at the left post.

Andrei Kuzmenko tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:25 on a redirection of a shot from Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks went 1-for-3 with the man-advantage after they were 3-for-6 Wednesday.

Hoglander gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 17:52 on a deflection of Brock Boeser’s slap shot.

McDavid tied it 2-2 with his first goal of the season at 1:45 of the second period. With the Oilers on a power play, McDavid dug the puck out of traffic in front and scored top-shelf.

But Vancouver restored the lead just 41 seconds later at 2:36 when Jack Studnicka put a snap shot past Skinner to make it 3-2.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it 3-3 on a power play at 9:20 with a shot from the left circle.