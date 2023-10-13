Short Shifts

Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game

Bruins Centennial Gala hosts legends

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Snow's family drops puck before Flames opener

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Golden Knights show off stunning Stanley Cup rings

Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice

Edmonton sport retro-style equipment ahead of game

Edmonton Oilers heritage classic practice split

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers are breaking in their new retro-looking equipment in anticipation of the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

At practice Thursday and Friday, the Oilers donned the throwback pants and gloves they will wear at the outdoor game against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium on Oct. 29 (7 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS).

“It takes a couple of practices [to break in], but I like the look of it,” Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said Friday. “I’m sure it’s going to look great.”

Specially designed uniforms for the game were unveiled by the NHL and Adidas on Sept. 26. The Oilers jersey pays tribute to the 1952 Edmonton Mercurys, who, won gold at the 1952 Oslo Olympics representing Canada. The uniform features brown pants and gloves, which the Oilers were using in practice the past two days. 

The Flames jersey is inspired by the Calgary Stampeders hockey team of the 1950s and 1960s.

Edmonton opened the 2023-24 NHL season with an 8-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The Oilers host the Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY).

“What do I think of this look? I think it’s pretty cool,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said Friday. “It reminds me of the Edmonton Mercurys and their uniform obviously. It’s a credit to the people that designed the jersey and are giving us a retro look. Today for the players and coaches, it’s more just to break some of this newer equipment in so that it doesn’t feel brand new when that game occurs.”