DeBrusk completes hat trick in OT, Canucks recover to defeat Red Wings

DeBrusk took a pass from Elias Pettersson before beating Ville Husso for the game-winner. It was his 10th goal of the season.

Quinn Hughes had three assists and became the Canucks’ all-time leader among defensemen (313), and Erik Brannstrom tied it late in the third period for Vancouver (13-7-3), which has won four of five.

Lankinen made 27 saves.

Jonatan Berggren had a goal and an assist for Detroit (10-11-3), which lost Cam Talbot in the second period to a lower-body injury. Talbot made 12 saves on 14 shots before being replaced by Husso, who made 15 saves.

Michael Rasmussen and Vladimir Tarasenko scored 2:26 apart early in the third period to put the Red Wings in front, but they were unable to protect the lead; Brannstrom’s slap shot tied it 4-4 at 16:40.

Berggren gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 13:57 on a rebound of Erik Gustafsson’s shot.

Vancouver went on a 5-on-3 power play for 1:28 split over the first and second periods, and DeBrusk scored twice in 43 seconds to put the Canucks ahead 2-1.

DeBrusk tied it 1-1 just 26 seconds into the second period from the edge of the crease, tipping Pettersson’s shot, then beat Talbot in close again at 1:06 to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead.

Hughes passed Alexander Edler (310) with an assist on DeBrusk’s first goal for the most by a defenseman in Canucks history.

Alex DeBrincat tied it 2-2 at 6:38, scoring his 10th goal five seconds after Nils Hoglander’s tripping penalty expired.

Talbot left the game after DeBrincat’s goal.

Canucks forward Pius Suter made it 3-2 against his former team at 17:47, beating Husso on a 2-on-1 rush.

Rasmussen tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 2:24 of the third, and Vancouver was assessed a delay-of-game penalty for an unsuccessful challenge for goalie interference.

The Canucks killed the penalty, but Tarasenko gave the Red Wings a 4-3 lead at 4:50 with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.