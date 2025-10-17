Canucks score 4 goals in 2nd period, rally past Stars

Demko makes 28 saves for Vancouver; Johnston extends scoring streak to 4 games for Dallas

Canucks at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored four goals in the second period -- including three in a span of 3:26 -- to erase a 2-0 deficit and defeat the Dallas Stars 5-3 at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

Filip Chytil, Brock Boeser, Max Sasson, and Conor Garland each scored for Vancouver (2-2-0), which had lost its past two games. Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

Mavrik Bourque, Mikko Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston each scored for Dallas (3-1-0), which recorded its first loss of the season. Casey DeSmith made 21 saves.

Chytil cut the Dallas lead to 2-1 at 6:40 in the second period on a breakaway right after a Dallas power play expired to start the Vancouver comeback.

Boeser tied it 2-2 at 8:50 in the second period on the power play, redirecting Quinn Hughes' shot from the point.

Sasson gave Vancouver a 3-2 lead at 10:06 when he took a pass from Tyler Myers off the wall in the neutral zone behind the Dallas defense and scored on a breakaway down the right wing.

Garland extended the lead to 4-2 at 18:54 after Dallas forward Colin Blackwell turned the puck over in the corner, deking around a defender in the slot and tucking in a backhand at the left post.

Bourque gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 4:29 in the first period on a shot from the half-wall to the right of Demko that deflected off of Vancouver forward Elias Pettersson’s stick.

Rantanen made it 2-0 at 19:22 from the top of the right face-off circle on the power play.

Johnston cut the lead to 4-3 at 17:52 in the third period with Dallas skating 6-on-4 on the power play and with DeSmith pulled for the extra attacker. He redirected a Tyler Seguin pass at the top of the crease, marking the fourth straight game he has tallied a goal.

Hughes scored into an empty net at 19:24 on the power play for the 5-3 final.

