DENVER -- Cale Makar had a goal and had an assist, extending his point streak to eight games for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Wednesday.
Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks
Defenseman has goal, assist, Nichushkin scores in 5th straight game for Colorado
Makar, a defenseman, has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) during the streak.
“It was an impressive game from him,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I think it's important. Everyone's not always going to be riding a hot streak, even your top guys. But you like to think that you get a couple of guys hot, especially the big difference-makers, and if they cool off a bit, then someone else kind of takes over. But he's been a constant for us, and we need that.”
Valeri Nichushkin scored for a fifth straight game and had an assist, and Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen also each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (12-6-0), who have won four of their past five games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.
“Obviously, we played great,” Georgiev said. “The third period, I don't think the other team had much going on until the end of the period. We were just playing so well, so we have to keep doing that.”
Nils Hoglander and J.T. Miller scored, and Thatcher Demko made 20 saves for the Canucks (13-6-1), who have lost three of five.
“The guys played hard; a lot of guys playing emptied the tank,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “We had some really good moments. These are the type of games that are going to happen for the rest of the year. This is where you’ve got to make sure your details are [good]. Stopping in the slot defensively, things like that, we’ve got to keep working on.”
Hoglander gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 16:23 of the first period, scoring on his own rebound after hitting the post on his first attempt.
Nichushkin tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:37, tapping in Rantanen’s cross-crease pass, and Drouin gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 18:43 when he redirected Makar’s shot from the point.
“I just went to the net,” Drouin said. “Honestly, Cale had a laser, and I just put my stick there. I didn't really see it, and it almost broke my blade. It's nice to get those ones where you're standing in the right spot at the right time.”
Miller tied it 2-2 during a 4-on-4 situation at 9:04 of the second period, muscling his way to the net and scoring short-side past Georgiev’s blocker.
Riley Tufte gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 1:24 of the third period. He set up a screen in front of Demko, and Miles Wood’s shot caromed off his leg.
"What I was trying to do was trying to get in front of the net, getting in the goalie's eyes,” Tufte said. “'Woody' shot it and hit something on me, my pants or something. So, [I] just tried to have a good net presence there, and it hit me and it went in. I was kind of banging around for the rebound, and I think it already went in, but I'm glad I was able to help and get one there.”
Makar scored on a breakaway at 12:38 after he stole the puck from Miller to make it 4-2.
“It's kind of judgment, whatever you see,” Makar said. “I think things go through your head that you want to kind of do, and then however the goalie plays it, you kind of switch that up. So, I just tried to get that up quick, and yeah.”
Rantanen scored an empty-net goal at 16:38 for the 5-2 final.
“I think we played all right,” Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes said. “We did some good things tonight, but I think they just capitalized a little bit more on their looks in the third. We had our looks as well, but sometimes you're just going to lose a close game. That's what happened."
NOTES: Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson received a five-minute major and game misconduct for cross-checking Canucks forward Brock Boeser at 8:33 of the second. … Makar is the first defenseman in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques franchise history to have five consecutive multipoint games. He’s also the first defenseman in franchise history to have 18 assists in a single calendar month, breaking a tie he previously accomplished in March 2023 and shared with Steve Duchesne (17 in Nov. 1992). … Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon became the first player this season to have 100 points since Jan. 1. … Nichushkin has six goals, three assists in his past five games. … Hughes (four goals, 11 assists) and Miller (seven goals, seven assists) each extended their point streak to nine games.