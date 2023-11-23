Makar extends point streak to 8, Avalanche pull away to defeat Canucks

Valeri Nichushkin scored for a fifth straight game and had an assist, and Jonathan Drouin and Mikko Rantanen also each had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (12-6-0), who have won four of their past five games. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves.

“Obviously, we played great,” Georgiev said. “The third period, I don't think the other team had much going on until the end of the period. We were just playing so well, so we have to keep doing that.”

Nils Hoglander and J.T. Miller scored, and Thatcher Demko made 20 saves for the Canucks (13-6-1), who have lost three of five.

“The guys played hard; a lot of guys playing emptied the tank,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. “We had some really good moments. These are the type of games that are going to happen for the rest of the year. This is where you’ve got to make sure your details are [good]. Stopping in the slot defensively, things like that, we’ve got to keep working on.”

Hoglander gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 16:23 of the first period, scoring on his own rebound after hitting the post on his first attempt.

Nichushkin tied it 1-1 on the power play at 17:37, tapping in Rantanen’s cross-crease pass, and Drouin gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 18:43 when he redirected Makar’s shot from the point.

“I just went to the net,” Drouin said. “Honestly, Cale had a laser, and I just put my stick there. I didn't really see it, and it almost broke my blade. It's nice to get those ones where you're standing in the right spot at the right time.”