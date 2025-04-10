Canucks at Avalanche projected lineups

CANUCKS (36-29-13) at AVALANCHE (48-27-4)
9 p.m. ET; KUSA, ALT, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Max Sasson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Elias Pettersson
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Aman (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Martin Necas
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Jimmy Vesey
Chris Wagner -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: None
Injured: Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Ross Colton (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
MacKinnon, a center, won’t play Thursday and could miss the final two regular-season games for the Avalanche this weekend for rest and an undisclosed injury. ... Necas will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Girard will play after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Drouin is day to day; the forward will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... Lindgren, a defenseman, will not play.