Canucks at Avalanche projected lineups

CANUCKS (36-29-13) at AVALANCHE (48-27-4)

9 p.m. ET; KUSA, ALT, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Max Sasson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Elias Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Aman (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Charlie Coyle -- Martin Necas

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Jimmy Vesey

Chris Wagner -- Jack Drury -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Erik Johnson

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: None

Injured: Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Ross Colton (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (lower body), Josh Manson (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

MacKinnon, a center, won’t play Thursday and could miss the final two regular-season games for the Avalanche this weekend for rest and an undisclosed injury. ... Necas will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Girard will play after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Drouin is day to day; the forward will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... Lindgren, a defenseman, will not play.