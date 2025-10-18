Lankinen, Canucks edge Blackhawks in shootout

“The first back to back, so you don’t know what you’re going to get,” said Canucks coach Adam Foote, whose team won 5-3 at Dallas on Thursday. “It was a real heavy game in Dallas. I felt like the first period we didn’t have our legs. When that happens, sometimes it takes awhile to get into it. We made it a little bit harder than we had to, but I like the way we kept going and came back again.”

Jake DeBrusk and Max Sasson scored goals in regulation to rally the Canucks (3-2-0) after they trailed 2-0, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Canucks, who have won two in a row.

“I kind of like shootouts, where it’s a battle mindset, one against one,” said Lankinen, who began his NHL career with the Blackhawks has played two seasons in Chicago. “Just been doing a lot of that in practice. Thankfully we were able to put one in tonight. We got better as the game went on. A little slow start, but got to admit it was a little tough travel, back-to-back with some long travel, so I was proud of how the guys came in and battled to the end and got the win.”