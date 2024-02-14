Joshua has 3 points, Garland scores 2 for Canucks in win against Blackhawks

Thatcher Demko made 21 saves for the NHL-leading Canucks (36-12-6), who have won two straight and have points in 15 of their past 16 games. Filip Hronek had two assists.

Petr Mrazek made 34 saves for the Blackhawks (14-36-3), who are 0-6-1 in their past seven games.

Garland gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 10:05 of the first period on a give-and-go with Joshua. Garland skated into the slot with the puck and passed to Joshua in the left face-off circle. Joshua gave it back to Garland, who scored from just off the crease.

The Canucks outshot the Blackhawks 12-1 in the first period. Chicago’s first shot on goal came from Seth Jones at 19:29.

Garland scored his second of the game at 8:18 of the second period, deflecting in Hronek’s shot from the right point.

Tyler Johnson’s power-play goal at 16:43 brought Chicago to within 2-1. Nick Foligno passed the puck to Philipp Kurashev at the goal line. Kurashev fed it to Johnson in the right circle, and he scored on a wrist shot.

The Canucks restored their two-goal lead at 18:28, when Nils Hoglander tapped in the rebound of his own shot from in front. The goal came seconds after Colin Blackwell hit the crossbar at the other end of the ice. Hoglander has three goals in three games.

Joshua made it 4-1 at 6:07 of the third period, taking a pass from Teddy Blueger and scoring on a backhand shot for his first three-point game in the NHL.

Kevin Korchinski scored in front on a pass from Ryan Donato for the Blackhawks at 13:27 for the 4-2 final.