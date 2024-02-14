Joshua has 3 points, Garland scores 2 for Canucks in win against Blackhawks

Demko makes 21 saves for Vancouver; Chicago skid hits 7

Recap: Canucks at Blackhawks 2.13.24

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGODakota Joshua had three points and Conor Garland scored two goals to help the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday.

Thatcher Demko made 21 saves for the NHL-leading Canucks (36-12-6), who have won two straight and have points in 15 of their past 16 games. Filip Hronek had two assists.

Petr Mrazek made 34 saves for the Blackhawks (14-36-3), who are 0-6-1 in their past seven games.

Garland gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 10:05 of the first period on a give-and-go with Joshua. Garland skated into the slot with the puck and passed to Joshua in the left face-off circle. Joshua gave it back to Garland, who scored from just off the crease.

The Canucks outshot the Blackhawks 12-1 in the first period. Chicago’s first shot on goal came from Seth Jones at 19:29.

Garland scored his second of the game at 8:18 of the second period, deflecting in Hronek’s shot from the right point.

Tyler Johnson’s power-play goal at 16:43 brought Chicago to within 2-1. Nick Foligno passed the puck to Philipp Kurashev at the goal line. Kurashev fed it to Johnson in the right circle, and he scored on a wrist shot.

The Canucks restored their two-goal lead at 18:28, when Nils Hoglander tapped in the rebound of his own shot from in front. The goal came seconds after Colin Blackwell hit the crossbar at the other end of the ice. Hoglander has three goals in three games.

Joshua made it 4-1 at 6:07 of the third period, taking a pass from Teddy Blueger and scoring on a backhand shot for his first three-point game in the NHL.

Kevin Korchinski scored in front on a pass from Ryan Donato for the Blackhawks at 13:27 for the 4-2 final.

Related Content

Bedard could return next week for Blackhawks

Latest News

Reinhart's 'remarkable' season has Panthers in heated Atlantic Division race

Poehling ready to play outdoors again at Stadium Series for Flyers

Mailbag: Rangers could target Henrique, Vatrano ahead of Trade Deadline; Stars defense

Lightning recover to defeat Bruins in shootout in Marchand’s 1,000th game

Ovechkin extends goal streak to 6 in Capitals loss to Avalanche

Tkachuk hat trick helps Senators top Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Sabres score 7, shut out Kings to end 2-game skid

Slafkovsky gets 1st 3-point game, Canadiens shut out Ducks

McMann sparks shorthanded Maple Leafs past Blues

Hischier scores twice in 3rd, Devils rally past Predators

Robertson has 2 points, Stars defeat Hurricanes

Grubauer helps Kraken edge Islanders in shootout

Kessel to work out at home of Canucks' AHL affiliate

Islanders, NHL announce initiative to support adaptive hockey on Long Island

Maple Leafs must step up with Rielly suspended 5 games, coach says

Rielly suspended 5 games for Maple Leafs after cross-checking Greig of Senators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Top 10 Stadium Series jerseys of all-time