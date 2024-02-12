Bedard could return next week for Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard could return next week from a fractured jaw, Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Monday.

The 18-year-old center, who was injured Jan. 5, continues to skate and participate in some non-contact drills in practice. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, leads all rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games this season; Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is second with 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) in 51 games, and Wild forward Marco Rossi is third (28 points; 13 goals, 15 assists in 51 games).

“We’re hoping after that six-week mark (after surgery), so that will be a week from today, I guess,” Richardson said.

Bedard was injured on a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period of a 4-2 loss at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. He left the ice with his hand at his mouth.

Bedard had surgery three days later, and Feb. 19 will mark six weeks of post-surgery recovery. His original timeline was 6-8 weeks.

Richardson didn’t pinpoint which game Bedard could return. The Blackhawks visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 19 before a three-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers (Feb. 21), Winnipeg Jets (Feb. 23) and Detroit Red Wings (Feb. 25).

Bedard has had weekly doctor visits each Monday, but Richardson said he did not have one this week.

“I think they just thought everything was on course, so I think maybe later in the week or early next week is probably when they’re targeting for hopefully the last one,” he said. “They just said it was useless to take another image with radiation. Everything was on pace and looks to be on the same timeline that they thought.”

Bedard began skating on his own Jan. 15, just 10 days after the injury, wearing a full-face shield and a green non-contact jersey. He started participating in non-contact portions of practice Tuesday. Richardson said Bedard will be wearing the face shield, “for a while, for sure.”