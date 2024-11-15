Nichushkin to make season debut for Avalanche against Capitals

DENVER -- Valeri Nichushkin will make his season debut for the Colorado Avalanche against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena on Friday (9 p.m. ET; MNMT2, KTVD, ALT2, TVAS2).

The 29-year-old forward has been in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program since May 13, which included being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months.

“I think for 'Val,' he's got to make sure he's in the right mental state, and he's gotten himself to this point, making sure that he's done all the correct things too,” Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar said. “We're excited to have him back. It's always great to have him around the room.

“I think he's in a good place right now, and at the end of the day it's up to the individual.”

Nichushkin set NHL career highs in goals (28) and points (53) in 54 games last season. His nine goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs were tied with Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead before he was suspended.

Forward Jonathan Drouin also will return Friday after missing 16 games because of an upper-body injury; he's played one game this season, a season-opening 8-4 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 9.

“It's weird that we're all coming back on the same day, to be honest with you, but it's nice to have,” Drouin said. “I just hoped it was going to be be a week, week and a half earlier, but it wasn't, and now I'm ready to go.”

Drouin and Nichushkin will play on the second line with center Casey Mittelstadt.

“I expect them all to be ready, or they won't get as much ice time as they normally do,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “‘Jo' has been skating a long time too. He's just waiting for his body to feel right so he's able to play the way he has to play. So I don't see it any different than, say [Artturi Lehkonen]. He stepped in right away, made an impact.”

Forward Miles Wood also will return after missing seven games because of an upper-body injury.