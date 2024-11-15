Perron close to return with Senators following daughter's health scares

OTTAWA -- David Perron could return for the Ottawa Senators against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, FDSNSO) following a “crazy two months” of health emergencies before and after the birth of his daughter, Elizabeth, on Oct. 27.

"Now, it seems like it's more under control," said the forward, who has missed 11 games since taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons Oct. 21. "We're not fully, fully out of the woods, but we're getting there.”

In August, a month after the 36-year-old signed a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million average annual value) with Ottawa and just weeks before the start of training camp, doctors found a mass had developed on the right lung of his unborn child, a “large congenital pulmonary airway malformation,” Perron’s wife, Vanessa, revealed on Instagram on Oct. 5. The discovery led to multiple procedures, including one in vitro in August and another immediately after their daughter's birth.

“Not genetic or anything. They're still kind of doing some tests,” Perron said. “There [were] some couple crazy moments that maybe you think they're going to have to take the whole lung out, you don't know. You start wondering, 'What's that life going to be like?' In August, especially, when we found out, we had an emergency and [had to] go to Toronto. The mass was pushing so much on the left side of the chest that the heart was maybe going to have a heart attack or something.”

Six days after Perron took his leave of absence Elizabeth, the couple’s fourth child, was born.

“She’s our little miracle and is already a fighter,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram on Nov. 7.

Perron, who said he and his wife are relieved the scares are "almost over with," also said he has been taken aback by the outpouring of support and compassion from the hockey community, and that everyone from fans to general managers to current and former teammates have reached out.

"I think we're lucky enough in the hockey world the way things are trending, you can step away for different stuff at times and everyone's been really supportive,” Perron said. “This is not a luxury, maybe, that all jobs have. We've honestly seen situations in the hospital, we've been there every day, and you see other situations that parents can't always be there for things like that. Through our bad luck, there's been a lot of fortunate situations. It's the best scenario so far that we can have and we're really happy.

“Everyone understood, were very supportive. The organization from Michael [Andlauer], the owner, and then (general manager) Steve [Staios]; everyone, really, it's been incredible.”

Perron took regular line rushes in practice Friday for the first time since leaving the team.

When asked if Perron could be in the lineup Saturday, Senators coach Travis Green said, “Hopefully. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Perron said: "I'm going to trust what 'Greener' has got in store for me, the plan he's got. The guys have been playing really good hockey. I just want to be one of the guys in the room and come on the ice, start building my game, make a difference. I know I can make a difference, especially, I think, now that the situation's kind of more and more resolved. It feels like the cloud that was kind of hanging over me since August really isn't there as much. And we're almost, the whole family, home."

If he dresses Saturday, Perron will play right wing on the third line alongside Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto; he's still looking for his first point with Ottawa (8-7-1); he’s minus-4 in five games.

"I wouldn't say I'm not rushing at all because it's been a long time, it seems like forever,” Perron said. “But I think at some point, there won't be a perfect moment. You've just got to get back.

"I'm excited to just kind of get going, hopefully play this game tomorrow. If not, next week. And then get into some type of a longer [road trip], just kind of get to know the guys, make my presence kind of known and establish myself a little bit more on this team and even on the ice."