McMichael scores twice in Capitals win against Avalanche

Jakub Vrana and Jakob Chychrun scored, and Pierre-Luc Dubois had two assists for the Capitals (11-4-1), who had alternated wins and losses over their past six games. Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves.

Parker Kelly had a goal and an assist, and Nikolai Kovalenko scored for the Avalanche (9-9-0), who had won three straight. Justus Annunen allowed three goals on six shots before being replaced at 1:53 of the second period by Trent Miner, who made 12 saves in his NHL debut.

Nathan MacKinnon’s season-opening home point streak (five goals, 20 assists) ended at 11 games.

Kelly gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 2:00 of the first period when he curled around the outside of the right circle and scored on a snap shot top shelf. It was his first goal of the season.

Vrana tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 4:25 on a slap shot from the blue line that went under the glove of Annunen.

McMichael cut it to 2-1 at 7:48 with a one-timer from the high slot.

McMichael’s second goal of the game extended it to 3-1 at 1:53 of the second period. He intercepted Samuel Girard’s pass at the Avalanche blue line, skated wide around Josh Manson in front, and scored blocker side on the backhand.

Kovalenko cut it to 3-2 at 4:03 when he located the rebound of Kelly’s shot from the blue line and backhanded it over the leg of Lindgren.

Chychrun made it 4-2 at 9:21 with a wrist shot between the circles that went top shelf past the glove of Miner.

Rasmus Sandin scored into an empty net at 19:57 for the 5-2 final.