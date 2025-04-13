Panthers defeat Sabres in shootout, gain in Atlantic race

Jesse Puljujarvi also scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves for the Panthers (47-29-4), who have won three straight. Anton Lundell scored the only goal in the shootout.

Florida tied the Tampa Bay Lightning in points for second place in the Atlantic but has played one more game. Both teams trail the Toronto Maple Leafs by four points for first.

“Just grinding and trying to build for the playoffs, and we’re all in that mindset right now,” Verhaeghe said. “We are trying to build for what’s to come.”

Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka each had a goal and an assist, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for the Sabres (35-37-7), who have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

“With what was going on out there tonight, I thought there was a lot of good stuff,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “A lot of good. There was a lot of good to jumping in there as far as it came to jumping in there and keeping the team tight.”

Dahlin put the Sabres in front 1-0 at 19:41 of the first period with a power-play goal, finishing a give-and-go with Jason Zucker.

Verhaeghe tied it 1-1 at 5:00 of the second period. He gathered the rebound of Seth Jones’ shot off the end boards in the left face-off circle, worked around the front of the net and scored with a high backhand from the right side with Luukkonen committing low.