Bedard return to hometown with Blackhawks has Vancouver buzzing

Bedard also did a lot of shooting and stick work around his house in the Lynn Valley neighborhood of the city.

“Me and him, when he was little, our neighborhood was flat and he could do a lot of inline stuff with the puck and shoot and skate,” Tom said. “It’s something similar. It’s not exact but we were able to practice, and he did a lot on his own and with me. He just took to the game in that way.”

But when you walk around North Vancouver, you won’t see signs saying, “Home of Connor Bedard” or anything like that. Marr said Bedard is certainly embraced by his hometown but more so by the larger community.

“I’m just talking to you about how intimate North Van is in relevance to the city but then at the same time, the city itself kind of adopts the successes that come from here and get labeled as just the city of Vancouver,” Marr said. “So I think with how special of a story Connor’s been, it’s easy for someone in Surrey to be proud and consider him a local boy as much as where he grew up in North Van.

“It would be a different story if he was from a town like Kamloops or Kelowna that’s three hours away from here. I think that town would be like, ‘No, he’s ours.’ But in Vancouver, it’s more of the status of our whole city.”

That seems appropriate, because Bedard has spent his life skating in various places in the surrounding area. There’s Canlan Sports North Shore, about a five-minute drive from the NSWC. Then there’s Scotia Barn by Canlan Sports, and Burnaby Winter Club in Burnaby, about 20 minutes south of North Vancouver; and Planet Ice in Coquitlam, west of Vancouver.

But NSWC is the primary place for him.

“Once March rolled around, they left the ice in the facility and if you were a member, you could use that ice most times of the day. So a lot of the kids would use that ice and they would have games,” Tom said. “They would do it themselves, pick-up games, which was a huge thing if you used it to develop, right, because you could be on the ice right through the summer, on your own if you wanted. And he did. He used it quite a bit.”

Indeed, there’s plenty of ice at NSWC, where Bedard is the latest player listed on the club’s “Winterhawks in the Pros” Wall of Fame. On the main floor there’s a full-size and 2/3-rink and downstairs there’s another 2/3-sheet of ice and ¼-ice shooting area.

“There are never any kids’ practices (downstairs), so it’s open and anyone can come out, as long as they’re a member,” former NHL forward Kyle Turris, now director of hockey at NSWC, told NHL.com on Friday.