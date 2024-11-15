Bedard return to hometown with Blackhawks has Vancouver buzzing

NORTH VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Connor Bedard wasn’t sure of the exact number.
The Chicago Blackhawks forward is preparing to play for the first time as an NHL player in Vancouver, just across the water from his hometown of North Vancouver. Needless to say, it’s a popular ticket among his family and friends.
“It’s not crazy but I’ll be paying to play for a night,” Bedard said with a smile about Chicago’s game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN). “No, but it’ll be good to have some people there.”
Some people?
Actually, this area has been buzzing for Bedard’s return ever since last season, when the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was unable to play in Vancouver on Jan. 22 because of a broken jaw he suffered two weeks earlier.
And why not? Those in this area who coached him, played with him and watched him grow from a kid who fell the first time on the ice to one of the most talented, hardest-working players around, can’t wait to see the 19-year-old in person wearing an NHL uniform.
“This time around, it’s funny how even in minor hockey how many people talk about it, how parents have been talking for months about Connor coming back,” said Clint Colebourn, who first coached Bedard in 2016-17 at North Shore Winter Club, an athletic club in North Van to which the Bedard family belongs.
* * *
North Vancouver, which sits above Vancouver Harbor and Burrard Inlet, has a population of approximately 64,000. It’s about a seven-mile drive from downtown Vancouver or a 12-minute trip on the SeaBus that connects the downtown Waterfront to Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver.