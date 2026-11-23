MAMMOTH (12-9-3) at JETS (11-9-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; SN+, Utah16, Mammoth+
Mammoth projected lineup
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Clayton Keller
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Ben McCartney -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But
Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone
Sebastian Cossa
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber
Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Artem Duda (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer
Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck
Alex Iafallo -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tyrel Bauer
Josh Morrissey -- Elias Salomonsson
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun
Stuart Skinner
Nico Daws
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nino Niederreiter, Cole Koepke
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Dylan DeMelo lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)
Status report
Carcone had surgery and the forward will be out 3-4 months, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. … Keller is expected to return after missing a 3-2 win against the Ducks on Saturday because of an illness. … Marino is day to day, and Tourigny said they are unsure if the forward will play on the four-game road trip. … Guenther skated in Winnipeg on Monday but remains day to day. The forward has missed six games. … Salomonsson moves up to pair with Morrissey, and Pionk goes down to the second pair with Samberg. … Bauer, a defenseman, will skate as a forward and the Jets will use the same lineup from a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.