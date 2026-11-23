MAMMOTH (12-9-3) at JETS (11-9-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; SN+, Utah16, Mammoth+

Mammoth projected lineup

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Clayton Keller

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Ben McCartney -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But

Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone

Sebastian Cossa

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber

Injured: Dylan Guenther (lower body), Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Artem Duda (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), Michael Carcone (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Brayden Yager -- Dawson Mercer

Morgan Barron -- Adam Lowry -- Viggo Bjorck

Alex Iafallo -- Danny Zhilkin -- Tyrel Bauer

Josh Morrissey -- Elias Salomonsson

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun

Stuart Skinner

Nico Daws

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Nino Niederreiter, Cole Koepke

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body), Dylan DeMelo lower body), Isak Rosén (upper body)

Status report

Carcone had surgery and the forward will be out 3-4 months, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said. … Keller is expected to return after missing a 3-2 win against the Ducks on Saturday because of an illness. … Marino is day to day, and Tourigny said they are unsure if the forward will play on the four-game road trip. … Guenther skated in Winnipeg on Monday but remains day to day. The forward has missed six games. … Salomonsson moves up to pair with Morrissey, and Pionk goes down to the second pair with Samberg. … Bauer, a defenseman, will skate as a forward and the Jets will use the same lineup from a 5-4 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.