Mammoth at Golden Knights projected lineups

MAMMOTH (10-7-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-5-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Mammoth projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Clayton Keller
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Dmitri Simashev -- Andrew Peeke
Nick DeSimone -- Artem Duda
Sebastian Cossa
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber
Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), John Marino (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Trevor Connelly -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb
Jeremy Lauzon-- Rasmus Andersson
Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)
Status report
The Mammoth held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Utah coach Andre Tourigny hinted that the team will have a few game-time decisions regarding forwards Yamamoto and Guenther, who has sat out the past two practices, and defenseman Schmidt. … Hanifin is week to week, per Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig after sustaining an injury in a 4-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday…. Wotherspoon will enter the lineup after missing the past 13 games with an upper-body injury. … Connelly is expected to start on the first line, while Howden and Barbashev bump down to the second and third lines, respectively.