Mammoth at Golden Knights projected lineups

MAMMOTH (10-7-1) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (12-5-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Mammoth projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Clayton Keller

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Dmitri Simashev -- Andrew Peeke

Nick DeSimone -- Artem Duda

Sebastian Cossa

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber

Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), John Marino (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Trevor Connelly -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Jeremy Lauzon-- Rasmus Andersson

Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan

Carter Hart

Adin Hill

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)

Status report

The Mammoth held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Utah coach Andre Tourigny hinted that the team will have a few game-time decisions regarding forwards Yamamoto and Guenther, who has sat out the past two practices, and defenseman Schmidt. … Hanifin is week to week, per Golden Knights coach Ryan Craig after sustaining an injury in a 4-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday…. Wotherspoon will enter the lineup after missing the past 13 games with an upper-body injury. … Connelly is expected to start on the first line, while Howden and Barbashev bump down to the second and third lines, respectively.