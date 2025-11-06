Tavares breaks tie in 3rd period, Maple Leafs defeat Mammoth

Tavares, who also had an assist, gave the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead when he backhanded a shot over Vitek Vanecek’s right shoulder after Bobby McMann’s centering pass from behind the goal line bounced into the slot.

“That was a big goal, it meant a lot,” Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said. “Just to have that celebratory thing before the game, I think it’s a huge honor to play with a guy like that who has accomplished so much in his career and is as good a person as he is a player and teammate. I can’t say enough great things about him and the kind of professional he is and what he brings to our team.”

Tavares, who scored No. 500 in a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 29, was recognized during an on-ice ceremony before the game with his parents, wife and three children for becoming the 49th player to reach the milestone.

“Being honored like that is really, really special and to share with my family is amazing,” Tavares said. “They’ve been on the journey right from the get-go, my parents and now my kids. It’s amazing to share with them. They’re my biggest supporters and sacrifice a lot so I can do what I do. … Even better to follow it up with a big effort today and a big win.”