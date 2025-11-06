Tavares honored for 500 career goals with ceremony

Maple Leafs, Mammoth congratulate forward on milestone achievement

UTA@TOR: Tavares celebrates recent milestone with family, fans, team

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Toronto Maple Leafs honored John Tavares with a special pregame ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate his 500th career NHL goal.

Before the Maple Leafs game against the Utah Mammoth, the team showed a tribute video highlighting Tavares' time in Toronto. Tavares then skated from the bench to his family as the crowd cheered him on.

Waiting for Tavares were his parents, Barbara and Joe, his wife, Aryne, and their three kids, sons Jace and Axton and daughter Rae. Tavares had special pucks for his children.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and defenseman Morgan Rielly joined Tavares and his family to give out commemorative sticks to his kids and flowers for his mom and wife.

Team general manager Brad Treliving presented Tavares with a golden stick to highlight the milestone.

The stick features custom etching.

The Maple Leafs also donated $10,000 to The John Tavares Foundation, and his teammates matched that donation.

The foundation, started in 2020, supports children across Canada by providing necessary tools for kids to pursue their passions and participate in their communities.

The Mammoth congratulated Tavares as well on social media.

Tavares scored his 500th goal on Wednesday Oct. 29 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 35-year-old was drafted first overall by the New York Islanders in 2009 and spent the first nine seasons of his career there. He signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in 2018.

