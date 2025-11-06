Tavares honored for 500 career goals with ceremony

The Toronto Maple Leafs honored John Tavares with a special pregame ceremony on Wednesday to commemorate his 500th career NHL goal.

Before the Maple Leafs game against the Utah Mammoth, the team showed a tribute video highlighting Tavares' time in Toronto. Tavares then skated from the bench to his family as the crowd cheered him on.

Waiting for Tavares were his parents, Barbara and Joe, his wife, Aryne, and their three kids, sons Jace and Axton and daughter Rae. Tavares had special pucks for his children.