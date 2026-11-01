Konecny has two points in return, Flyers hold off Mammoth

Konecny had missed the previous 10 games because of a lower-body injury.

Noah Cates and Christian Dvorak each also had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (4-8-4), which had lost its previous three games (0-2-1). Jamie Drysdale added three assists and Dan Vladar made 19 saves.

Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist for Utah (9-6-0). Dmitri Simashev and Mikhail Sergachev each scored, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each recorded two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 15 saves.

Matvei Michkov put the Flyers ahead 1-0 at 12:49 of the first period. He intercepted Utah defenseman Nate Schmidt's clearing attempt above the right face-off circle, and then had Porter Martone's centering pass out of the corner bounce to him for a goal from the left post.

Simashev tied the game 1-1 at 14:24. Vincent Trocheck lifted a backhand from center ice that took an odd bounce in the slot, and Simashev skated onto it and snapped it past Vladar.

Konecny put the Flyers ahead 2-1 at 1:06 of the second period with a backhand along the ice from the side of the net that went off the skate of Mammoth defenseman Artem Duda and under Vejmelka.

Cates made it 3-1 at 5:50 with a snap shot from the top of the left face-off circle that ramped up off the stick of Sergachev and past Vejmelka.

Dvorak made it 4-1 at 1:02 of the third period when he scored from the hash marks thanks to a set up by Konecny.

Oliver Bonk pushed the lead to 5-1 at 5:35 when he scored on a slap shot from the right circle.

Sergachev's power-play goal off a one-timer made it 5-2 at 16:00, and Cooley added another power-play goal, this one off a Vladar toe save, to pull it to 5-3 at 17:07.

Cole Knuble scored an empty-net goal at 18:26 for the 6-3 final.