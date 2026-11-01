Fowler named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler, who went 7-1-0 with a 1.84 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and two shutouts in eight starts, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for October.

Fowler edged Boston Bruins center James Hagens (5-6—11 in 14 GP), Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Gavin McKenna (5-6—11 in 14 GP), San Jose Sharks left wing Ivar Stenberg (3-6—9 in 15 GP) and New York Rangers goaltender Dylan Garand (4-5-1, 2.69 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO) for the honor.

Fowler matched the NHL record for wins by a rookie goaltender in a single October, previously achieved by Michal Neuvirth (7-3-0 in 11 GP w/ WSH in 2010), Ed Belfour (7-3-0 in 11 GP w/ CHI in 1990) and Jacques Plante (7-3-1 in 11 GP w/ MTL in 1954). He additionally became the third Canadiens rookie since 1985-86 to compile at least seven victories in any calendar month, following Jakub Dobes (7-3-0 in 10 GP in March 2026) and Carey Price (7-3-0 in 10 GP in March 2008).

Fowler, who suffered his lone defeat in his season debut (Oct. 8 vs. NSH), also joined Dobes (7-0-0 from March 24 – April 9, 2026) and Price (7-0-0 from March 20 – April 5, 2008) as the third Montreal rookie since 1982-83 to win at least seven straight appearances. The last rookie on any team to post a longer winning streak was Boston’s Jeremy Swayman from Feb. 19 – March 12, 2022 (8-0-0).

Fowler yielded one or fewer goals in four of his eight contests, highlighted by shutouts Oct. 10 vs. DET (30 SV) and Oct. 27 at STL (46 SV). His 46 saves against the Blues marked the most by a Canadiens rookie in a shutout since 1955-56 (when shots on goal officially began being tracked) – ahead of the 41 by both Cayden Primeau (March 12, 2024 vs. CBJ) and Tony Esposito (Dec. 21, 1968 vs. BOS). Overall, Fowler became the ninth rookie goaltender since 1955-56 to register at least 46 saves in a shutout and the first since Arizona’s Connor Ingram on Feb. 15, 2023 vs. TBL (47 SV).

At 21 years, 335 days on Oct. 25, Fowler became the youngest goaltender to start (and win) an outdoor NHL game, turning aside 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 triumph at the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Winnipeg. He became the fourth rookie to win an outdoor contest (at any age), joining Nico Daws (2024 SS w/ NJD), Matt Murray (2017 SS w/ PIT) and Mike Condon (2016 WC w/ MTL).

A third-round pick (69th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Fowler sits among the 2026-27 NHL leaders (rookies and veterans, minimum: 4 GP) in mid-range save percentage (2nd; .967), shutouts (t-2nd; 2), save percentage (3rd; .932), wins (t-3rd; 7), goals-against average (6th; 1.84) and high-danger save percentage (9th; .871) through eight appearances.

Fowler is the third Montreal rookie in as many seasons who has been selected as a “Rookie of the Month,” following right wing Ivan Demidov in 2025-26 (December) and defenseman Lane Hutson in 2024-25 (March and December). He is the first Canadiens goaltender to receive the honor since Price in March 2008.