Kochetkov wins 10th straight to open season, Hurricanes shut out Jets

Makes 26 saves, Walker scores twice for Carolina; Winnipeg drops ninth in row

Jets at Hurricanes | Recap

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 26 saves to extend his season-opening winning streak to 10 games for the Carolina Hurricanes, who handed the Winnipeg Jets their ninth straight loss, 7-0 at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

Kochetkov joined Jack Campbell (11 games in 2020-21) and Carey Price (10 games in 2016-17) as the third goaltender in NHL history to win each of his first 10 games of a season. It was his second shutout this season and 13th in the NHL.

Sean Walker scored twice, Logan Stankoven had a goal and two assists, and Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (12-2-2), who have won four in a row and 12 of their past 14 (12-1-1). Seth Jarvis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Shayne Gostisbehere each had two assists for Carolina, which also extended its point streak to six games (5-0-1).

The Jets (4-8-3) are 0-7-2 in their past nine games. Stuart Skinner was pulled at 9:09 of the second period after allowing five goals on 17 shots. Clay Stevensen made 13 saves in relief.

Skinner allowed five goals for the second straight start. He was also pulled in a 6-4 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday after stopping 16 of 21 shots over the first two periods.

Carolina scored short-handed for a 1-0 lead at 5:16 of the first period. Jarvis passed to Walker, who drove between the circles and scored on a snap shot under the crossbar.

Juuso Valimaki made it 2-0 at 1:55 of the second period when he one-timed a shot from just inside the blue line off a pass from Gostisbehere.

Andrei Svechnikov passed across the crease to Aho for a backdoor tap-in while on the power play to push the lead to 3-0 just 24 seconds later at 2:19.

Walker scored his second goal of the game on a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle to make it 4-0 at 7:41.

Stankoven buried a loose puck in the slot to extend it to 5-0 at 9:09.

Mark Jankowski’s power-play goal made it 6-0 at 6:53 of the third period. The forward has scored in eight of the past nine games. 

Jesperi Kotkaniemi took a return pass from Eric Robinson and scored blocker side from in tight for the 7-0 final at 8:38.

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