Star Wears: Wild award helmet with night vision goggles to player of game

Welcome to Star Wears, where our Short Shifts squad will highlight each participating NHL team’s unique and creative way to honor their player of the game after each victory, handing them a token of appreciation that usually lasts at least one season, and sometimes takes on a life of its own.

Team: Minnesota Wild, 2026-27 season

Item: Camouflage helmet with night vision goggles

Origin Story: The player of the game item was inspired by a pre-season talk from Aaron Bogosian, a human performance specialist with the Wild and brother of defenseman Zach Bogosian. Aaron is a military veteran. GM Bill Guerin’s speech inspired last year’s player of the game item, the Redwood hat.

City/Team connection (dubious or otherwise): You need great vision out on the ice in the NHL, so why not a vision-enhancer for the player that sees it all out there?