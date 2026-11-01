Zadorov fined maximum for roughing in Bruins game

Defenseman penalized $5,000 for actions against Vlasic of Blackhawks

Nikita Zadorov BOS
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic during NHL Game No. 217 in Boston on Saturday, Oct. 31, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 18:34 of the second period. Zadorov was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing as well as a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Konecny, Tippett could return for Flyers against Mammoth

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McKenna gets closest he'll find to rookie-year homecoming with Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: McDavid brings season-opening point streak to face Rangers

Lehkonen scores twice, Avalanche cruise past Flames

Oettinger makes 24 saves, Stars hang on to defeat Blue Jackets

Matthews extends road point streak to eight, Maple Leafs hold off Canucks

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

Keith Tkachuk's leadership made him fit for Hockey Hall of Fame, Roenick says

Tkachuk played ‘old-time hockey’ on way to Hall of Fame  

DiPietro’s hard road to Bruins net inspired by late mom

Anderson, Canadiens hold off Penguins for fifth win in row

Sharks welcome cancer survivor to meet Misa

NHL Status Report: Provorov makes season debut for Blue Jackets

Lapierre’s family wear penguin costumes to watch Pittsburgh forward play

Thompson scores two more, Sabres edge Kings for third straight win

Senators score four straight, pull away from Sharks

Kucherov’s contract ‘his business,’ say Lightning teammates