Zadorov fined maximum for roughing in Bruins game

NEW YORK – Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic during NHL Game No. 217 in Boston on Saturday, Oct. 31, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 18:34 of the second period. Zadorov was assessed a pair of minor penalties for roughing as well as a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.