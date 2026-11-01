McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Month for October

NEW YORK – Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov and Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of October presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS

McDavid (8-27—35 in 13 GP) led the NHL with 27 assists – the most by any player in a single October in League history (ahead of the 22 by Mario Lemieux in 1988 w/ PIT and Wayne Gretzky in 1986 w/ EDM) – and 35 points – the third-most by any player in a single October in NHL history (behind only the 38 in 1988 and 36 in 1992 by Lemieux w/ PIT) – to lift the Oilers (10-2-2, 22 points) to a 10-2-1 month and the top of the Western Conference standings. McDavid collected at least one helper in each of his October appearances to extend his season-opening assist streak to 14 games, surpassing the previous League record of 12 contests shared by Sebastian Aho (2018-19 w/ CAR), Ken Linseman (1985-86 w/ BOS) and Gretzky (1982-83 w/ EDM). McDavid – who finished 11 assists and 10 points ahead of the No. 2-ranked player(s) in each category – additionally placed among the October leaders in even-strength points (1st; 20), power-play points (1st; 14), power-play assists (1st; 14), average time on ice among forwards (1st; 23:32), even-strength assists (t-1st; 13) and plus/minus (2nd; +17). The 29-year-old McDavid, a six-time Art Ross Trophy winner and the reigning recipient, owns a League-best 8-29—37 through 14 total outings in 2026-27. No player in NHL history has recorded more assists within their first 14 games of a season (the previous benchmark was 25, by Gretzky: 3x and Lemieux: 1x), while only Lemieux has compiled more points through that stage of a campaign (42 in both 1995-96 and 1992-93 as well as 41 in 1988-89, all w/ PIT).

SECOND STAR – KIRILL KAPRIZOV, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Kaprizov (14-10—24 in 15 GP) tallied a League-high 14 goals (two more than the next-closest player) to propel the Wild to a 9-3-3 (21 points) October and into first place in the Central Division. Kaprizov’s 14 goals matched a franchise record for any calendar month, a benchmark he previously established in March 2022, and ranked as the most by any NHL player in a single October since Alex Ovechkin in 2009 (14 w/ WSH). Kaprizov scored in 10 of his 15 contests, including his seventh career hat trick Oct. 10 at FLA (3-1—4). He additionally finished among the October leaders in even-strength goals (t-1st; 10), game-winning goals (t-2nd; 3), points (t-3rd; 24), even-strength points (t-3rd; 17), average time on ice among forwards (6th; 21:44), power-play goals (t-6th; 4) and shots on goal (t-7th; 51). The 29-year-old Kaprizov begins November with 244-255—499 in 412 career NHL games (all w/ MIN). Only one player has recorded at least 500 points with the Wild since the franchise’s first season in 2000-01: Mikko Koivu (205-504—709 in 1,028 GP).

THIRD STAR – PYOTR KOCHETKOV, G, CAROLINA HURRICANES

Kochetkov (9-0-0, 1.66 GAA, .919 SV%, 1 SO) posted a flawless October, earning a League-best nine wins to help the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes (11-2-2, 24 points) finish the month with the best record in the NHL. Kochetkov, who was limited to nine total appearances in 2025-26, tied Felix Potvin (1993-94 w/ TOR) for the third-longest season-opening winning streak in NHL history – behind only Jack Campbell (11-0-0 in 2020-21 w/ TOR) and Carey Price (10-0-0 in 2016-17 w/ MTL). He also matched the longest winning streak at any point in a season by a Hurricanes/Whalers goaltender, a mark previously achieved by Brandon Bussi (2x in 2025-26) and Cam Ward (2008-09). The 27-year-old Kochetkov allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his nine starts, highlighted by his 12th career shutout Oct. 24 at STL (all w/ CAR) – only Ward (27), Arturs Irbe (20) and Mike Liut (13) have recorded more with the franchise.

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars,” GEICO also is proud to celebrate the League’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long program that honors the loudest, proudest fans. Because it feels good to go all in with the fans who make the game unforgettable. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” videos.