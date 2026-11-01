NHL Status Report: Konecny, Tippett could return for Flyers against Mammoth

Anaheim Ducks

Pavel Mintyukov will return from a lower-body injury for the Ducks against the Senators on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KTTV, TSN5, RDS). The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 23 and missed four games, has two assists in nine games while averaging 18:06 of ice time. ... Laurent Brossoit could start in goal after being recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Saturday. It would be his first NHL start since March 15 with the San Jose Sharks, a 7-4 loss at Ottawa.

Calgary Flames

Devin Cooley (lower body) is week to week. The Flames goalie stopped eight of the nine shots he faced in a 4-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday before he was injured following a collision in the crease with Oilers forward Colton Dach with 12 seconds left in the first period. Cooley is 4-3-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in seven games this season. ... Forward Brennan Othmann (upper body) is day to day; he left in the first on Wednesday and missed a 6-2 win against the Seattle Kraken on Friday and a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Calgary visits San Jose on Monday (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN+, TVAS).

Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe (undisclosed) is day to day for the Kings and missed a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The forward has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 12 games this season. Forward Martin Chromiak made his NHL debut in Kempe’s absence. ... Kevin Fiala has been upgraded to week to week after the forward practiced Thursday for the first time since sustaining multiple fractures to his lower left leg while playing for Team Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics in February and undergoing a follow-up procedure in September. Los Angeles hosts San Jose on Wednesday.

Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin joined the Capitals for skills work and the start of practice Saturday, continuing his recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee on April 21. It was the defenseman's first time on the ice with his teammates after he had been skating on his own previously. "That was a pleasant surprise coming in and seeing that and (head athletic trainer Jason Serbus) saying he was going to come on the ice and do skills and take part in the first few flow drills of practice," coach Spencer Carbery said. "So, nothing timeline-wise, but a really, really positive step." The Capitals estimated Sandin would miss 6-9 months after he had the surgery. Washington hosts the Minnesota Wild on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

St. Louis Blues

Colton Parayko (upper body) is day to day and did not play in a 5-4 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. The defenseman missed practice Friday after he departed a portion of the first period of a 4-1 victory against the Boston Bruins on Thursday but returned to finish the game and played 17:31. "Just cautionary," coach Jim Montgomery said Friday. "Just giving him a little more rest. ... We'll just see how it feels and looks tomorrow when he does his stretching and stuff like that.” Theo Lindstein entered the lineup with Parayko unavailable. ... Forward Ross Johnston (lower body), who has not played since Oct. 15, did not return Saturday, but Montgomery said he "will play on (the current four-game road trip) 100 percent." St. Louis visits the New York Rangers on Tuesday.