Mammoth at Senators projected lineups

MAMMOTH (10-6-1) at SENATORS (10-6-1)
7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, NHLN, Utah16, Mammoth+
Mammoth projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Clayton Keller
Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Artem Duda -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Sebastian Cossa
Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber
Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), John Marino (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Dylan Cozens -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Carter Yakemchuk
Samuel Ersson
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), Linus Ullmark (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Ridly Greig (lower body)
Status report
The Mammoth recalled defenseman Biber from Tucson of the American Hockey League after Schmidt, a defenseman, was injured in the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Yamamoto is on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 29. … Greig, a forward, is day to day for the Senators. Coach Travis Green said there will be a couple of game-time decisions. … Kleven (illness) returned to practice Friday and could play. … Ullmark, a goalie who has missed seven games, is not ready to return. “He’s close,” Green said.