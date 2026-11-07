Mammoth at Senators projected lineups

MAMMOTH (10-6-1) at SENATORS (10-6-1)

7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, NHLN, Utah16, Mammoth+

Mammoth projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Barrett Hayton -- Clayton Keller

Logan Cooley -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O'Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Artem Duda -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Sebastian Cossa

Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber

Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder), John Marino (upper body), Nate Schmidt (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Dylan Cozens -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Carter Yakemchuk

Samuel Ersson

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), Linus Ullmark (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid (upper body), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Ridly Greig (lower body)

Status report

The Mammoth recalled defenseman Biber from Tucson of the American Hockey League after Schmidt, a defenseman, was injured in the first period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Yamamoto is on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 29. … Greig, a forward, is day to day for the Senators. Coach Travis Green said there will be a couple of game-time decisions. … Kleven (illness) returned to practice Friday and could play. … Ullmark, a goalie who has missed seven games, is not ready to return. “He’s close,” Green said.