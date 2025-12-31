Mammoth at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

MAMMOTH (18-19-3) at ISLANDERS (22-14-4)

3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Vitek Vanecek

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Karel Vejmelka (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat-- Mathew Barzal

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Jonathan Drouin

Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom

Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist

Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Vejmelka, a goalie, could return after missing the past two games. ... Sorokin, a goalie, could return after missing the past four games.

