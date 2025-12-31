Mammoth at Islanders projected lineups

MAMMOTH (18-19-3) at ISLANDERS (22-14-4)
3 p.m. ET; Utah 16, MSGSN, NHLN, SN)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Vitek Vanecek
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Karel Vejmelka (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Emil Heineman -- Bo Horvat-- Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Jonathan Drouin
Maxim Shabanov -- Calum Ritchie -- Simon Holmstrom
Anthony Duclair -- Casey Cizikas -- Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer -- Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Marshall Warren -- Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Anthony Duclair, Adam Boqvist
Injured: Ilya Sorokin (lower body), Kyle Palmieri (ACL), Alexander Romanov (upper body), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Vejmelka, a goalie, could return after missing the past two games. ... Sorokin, a goalie, could return after missing the past four games.