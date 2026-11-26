MAMMOTH (13-10-3) at PREDATORS (13-6-5)

1 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SCRIPPS

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse

Anders Lee -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But

Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke

Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar

Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone

Sebastian Cossa

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber

Injured: Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Michael Carcone (upper body),

Artem Duda (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer – Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Status report

The Mammoth could use the same lineup from a 4-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. … The Predators could go with the same lineup from their 3-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.