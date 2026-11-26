MAMMOTH (13-10-3) at PREDATORS (13-6-5)
1 p.m. ET; Mammoth+, Utah16, SCRIPPS
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Vincent Trocheck -- Lawson Crouse
Anders Lee -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Kailer Yamamoto
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Daniil But
Mikhail Sergachev -- Andrew Peeke
Dmitri Simashev -- Mackenzie Weegar
Zac Jones -- Nick DeSimone
Sebastian Cossa
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ben McCartney, Gregor Biber
Injured: Nick Schmaltz (lower body), Nate Schmidt (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Michael Carcone (upper body),
Artem Duda (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (shoulder)
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer – Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague -- Jayden Struble
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Vitali Pinchuk
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Status report
The Mammoth could use the same lineup from a 4-3 win at the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. … The Predators could go with the same lineup from their 3-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.