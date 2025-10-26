ST. PAUL, Minn. – Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz each scored twice, and the Utah Mammoth extended their winning streak to six games with a 6-2 victory against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday.
Cooley, Schmaltz each scores twice, Mammoth top Wild for 6th straight win
Vejmelka makes 32 saves for Utah; Johansson gets 2 goals for Minnesota
Schmaltz extended his point streak to six games (seven goals, six assists). Cooley has five goals and two assists in two games.
JJ Peterka also scored for Utah (7-2-0). Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves.
Marcus Johansson scored both goals for Minnesota (3-5-1), which has lost five of its past six (1-3-1) and two straight. Filip Gustavsson made 35 saves for the Wild.
The Mammoth jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first five minutes of the game.
Cooley made it 1-0, 56 seconds into the first period with a bat-in off a high pass from John Marino.
Cooley extended the lead 2-0 on the power play when he slipped the puck just over the goal line and between Gustavsson’s pads at 3:29. The initial call on the ice was no goal but video review determined the puck completely crossed the line.
Schmaltz put Utah on top 3-0 with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line that beat Gustavsson glove side at 4:58.
Johansson cut the deficit 3-1 at 15:39 with a snap shot moving through the right circle.
Vejmelka denied Johansson of a second goal to keep it 3-1 with a sprawling pad save at 13:51 of the second period.
Johansson made up for it nearly two minutes later, bringing it to 3-2 at 15:43 on the power play. Vinnie Hinostroza backhanded the puck to Johansson low for the snap shot.
Peterka came off the bench and got a pass off the boards from Cooley, pulling it in front and sending it into the back of the net with a snap shot at 13:37 in the third period.
Schmaltz hopped on a center ice turnover for a breakaway to make it 5-2 at 15:13, and Marino added an empty net goal at 19:54 for the 6-2 final.