MacKinnon, Avalanche hold off Mammoth

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal at 2:52 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle that went in off the far post.

Ross Colton scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 31 saves for the Avalanche (2-0-0).

Dylan Guenther scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Mammoth in their season opener.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead when he finished a chip pass from Jack Drury into the top right corner past the blocker of a sprawling Vejmelka at 10:57 of the first period. Drury caught a saucer pass from Victor Olofsson at the left dot who then one-touched it over to Colton for the slap shot.

Guenther tied it 1-1 with a one-timer from just inside the blue line that beat the blocker of Wedgewood at 17:48 of the second period while on the power play. Clayton Keller fed Guenther after Nick Schmaltz won the face-off in the right circle.

The goal came 1:13 after Wedgewood stopped Guenther on a breakaway chance.