MacKinnon, Avalanche hold off Mammoth

Forward breaks tie early in 3rd, Wedgewood makes 31 saves

Mammoth at Avalanche | Recap

By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon broke a tie early in the third period for the Colorado Avalanche, who held on for a 2-1 win against the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena on Thursday.

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal at 2:52 of the third period with a wrist shot from the left circle that went in off the far post.

Ross Colton scored, and Scott Wedgewood made 31 saves for the Avalanche (2-0-0).

Dylan Guenther scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Mammoth in their season opener.

Colton gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead when he finished a chip pass from Jack Drury into the top right corner past the blocker of a sprawling Vejmelka at 10:57 of the first period. Drury caught a saucer pass from Victor Olofsson at the left dot who then one-touched it over to Colton for the slap shot.

Guenther tied it 1-1 with a one-timer from just inside the blue line that beat the blocker of Wedgewood at 17:48 of the second period while on the power play. Clayton Keller fed Guenther after Nick Schmaltz won the face-off in the right circle.

The goal came 1:13 after Wedgewood stopped Guenther on a breakaway chance.

Latest News

Gustavsson makes 26 saves, Wild shut out Blues in season opener

NHL players give predictions for next breakout star in League

CHL Notebook: 10 prospects off to fast starts

Jarvis scores twice, lifts Hurricanes past Devils in season opener

2026 NHL Draft Diary: Tynan Lawrence

Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers favorite to win Hart Trophy for 4th time

Minten scores in OT, Bruins edge Blackhawks

Rangers shut out Sabres, give Sullivan 1st win as coach

Pinto's late goal lifts Senators past Lightning

Canadiens cruise past Red Wings for 1st win of season

Stars hold off Jets despite Connor’s hat trick, spoil Toews NHL return

Penguins celebrate Crosby, Malkin, Letang’s 20th season together

Saros, O’Reilly help Predators edge Blue Jackets in season opener

Crosby, Malkin combine for 5 points, Penguins top Islanders

Marchand, Panthers edge Flyers to spoil Tocchet’s debut as coach

Maple Leafs players visit Covenant House Toronto for Canadian Thanksgiving

McKenna inspires campus rush for Hockey Valley home opener at Penn State

NHL Status Report: Kochetkov sidelined for Hurricanes