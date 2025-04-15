Utah at Blues projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: John Marino (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jimmy Snuggerud -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Dalibor Dvorsky, Matthew Kessel, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)
Status report
Utah did not hold a morning skate following a 7-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Vejmelka could start after Villalta made 28 saves Monday. ... Broberg will return after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday; he will replace Tucker, a defenseman. ... Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Holloway did some light stickhandling on the ice prior to St. Louis' three-game road trip last week but the forward "(isn't) even close to being ready to get back on the ice with us," and remains week to week.