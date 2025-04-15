Utah at Blues projected lineups

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Nick Schmaltz -- Barrett Hayton -- Josh Doan

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Olli Maatta -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Mattias Maccelli, Michael Carcone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: John Marino (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jimmy Snuggerud -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Nick Leddy

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Tyler Tucker, Dalibor Dvorsky, Matthew Kessel, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate following a 7-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Vejmelka could start after Villalta made 28 saves Monday. ... Broberg will return after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday; he will replace Tucker, a defenseman. ... Blues coach Jim Montgomery said Holloway did some light stickhandling on the ice prior to St. Louis' three-game road trip last week but the forward "(isn't) even close to being ready to get back on the ice with us," and remains week to week.