Utah wins ‘truly special’ 1st preseason home game

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sarah Lambourne walked into the lower bowl of the Delta Center on Monday about an hour before the Utah Hockey Club’s first preseason home game. By chance, she ran into owner Ryan Smith. He shook her hand, and she teared up and told him: “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

Her grandparents had been inaugural season-ticket holders when the Salt Lake Golden Eagles joined the Western Hockey League in 1969-70. She had gone to her first Golden Eagles game when she was 10 days old. Now here she was, 45 years old, an inaugural season-ticket holder with Utah joining the National Hockey League.

“They’re not here to see it,” Lambourne said of her grandparents, emotion on her face and in her voice. “But we’ve done it. It’s here. It’s happening.”

The players pulled on their new jerseys in their new locker room at the Delta Center, and they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in overtime before a cheering, chanting, capacity crowd of 11,131.

It was just a dress rehearsal for the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks here Oct. 8, and much remains a work in progress. But it showcased what Utah has accomplished already and gave an encouraging glimpse of the NHL’s newest market.

“This is for you,” Smith told Lambourne. “This is for you and your family. For whatever reason, we’re in this spot. It’s not about [wife Ashley] and I. It’s about our community, and the cool thing is, there’s people like you all over.”