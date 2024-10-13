Keller scores 2nd goal in OT, Utah edges Rangers to stay undefeated

Forward wins it at 4:05; Panarin gets 2 goals for New York

Utah Hockey Club at Rangers | Recap

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Clayton Keller scored at 4:05 of overtime, and the Utah Hockey Club remained undefeated with a 6-5 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Keller had two goals and two assists and Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist, and Connor Ingram made 29 saves for Utah (3-0-0), which scored four goals on 10 shots in the second period.

Artemi Panarin scored twice, and Adam Fox had three assists for New York (1-0-1). Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves.

Will Cuylle scored off a deflection in front to tie the game 5-5 at 12:56 of the third after Utah scored four times in the second period to take a two-goal lead.

Braden Schneider scored at 17:59 of the second to cut it to 5-4 after Dylan Guenther's power-play goal on a one-timer from the left circle in the second to extend the lead to 5-3 at 13:59.

The Rangers appeared to take a 3-2 lead at 4:54 when Victor Mancini scored on a shot through traffic. However, the call on the ice was no goal because of goalie interference on Rangers forward Matt Rempe, which was upheld after New York used a coach's challenge.

Keller gave Utah a 3-2 lead at 6:02 of the second. With the teams skating at 4-on-4, Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller had a turnover behind the net to Alexander Kerfoot, who fed Keller in front.

Kevin Stenlund scored on a wrist shot from the right circle to give Utah a 4-2 lead at 8:38.

Miller got the Rangers within 4-3 at 9:18 when his dump-in went off the endboards and richocheted into the net with Ingram behind the net waiting to play the puck.

Hayton gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 3:43 of the first period converting from in close near the left circle on a cross-ice pass from Nick Schmaltz.

Panarin tied it 1-1 at 8:38 with a wrist shot in the slot off a drop pass from Alexis Lafreniere.

Jack McBain made it 2-1 at 1:48 of the second, stuffing in a rebound at the side of the net.

Panarin scored on a wrist shot from the left circle to tie the game 2-2 at 3:51 of the second with a power-play goal.

