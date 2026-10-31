Coronato has four points, Flames cruise past Kraken

The teams will face off against each other for the fourth and final time this season on Saturday, playing the second game of their home-and-home series at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

“They really stepped up lately,” Seattle forward Frederick Gaudreau said of the Flames. “Honestly, there are those games to start the season. Sometimes it happens. Teams are trying to find their identity or whatnot or trying to get connected together, but we weren’t thinking that they were not going to be good.

“They’re a really good team. We knew that, but somehow they were better than us tonight.”

Philipp Grubauer stopped 10 of 14 shots he faced before being replaced in net at 10:40 of the second period by Joey Daccord, who made 11 saves in relief.

“I would say probably the worst 40 minutes I’ve been a part of since I got here,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said of the final two periods. “Losing battles, turning pucks over, mistakes on the wall, allowing power-play goals. List goes on and on.”

Frost put the Flames up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 2:32 of the first period on the first shot of the game for either team. He took a pass from Farabee and snapped a shot from the left circle over Grubauer’s glove.

“The power play was good,” said Calgary coach Ryan Huska, whose team went 2-for-2 on the power play. “That helps, for sure, when they’re feeling like they are right now.”​