Lundell has hat trick, Panthers hand Jets eighth straight loss

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (8-4-2), who won their third straight game and sixth in their past eight. They defeated the Jets for the second consecutive game, having won 5-1 at Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Eetu Luostarinen had two assists, and Akira Schmid made 22 saves for his third straight win and fifth in his past six starts.

“Akira has just gotten better and better in every game he has played for us,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “It was a good night.”

Kyle Connor and Morgan Barron scored for the Jets (4-7-3), who are 0-6-2 in their past eight. Nico Daws made 33 saves.

Daws was making his first start with the Jets since being acquired as part of the trade that sent goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 23. He made his debut with Winnipeg on Thursday, making nine saves in relief in a 6-4 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“You don’t like the ending with the score … but we battled,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “That is a lot closer to how we need to play for 60 minutes. There were a lot of 50-50 puck battles that we came out on the right side of that we had not done the last time we faced Florida or the first two periods in Tampa. But, now, we have to get over the hump. Find a way. Keep that work ethic, keep that compete going and find those two points.”

Florida took a 1-0 lead at 18:15 of the first period. Reinhart got the puck down low on the left side and moved toward the net along the goal line looking to pass, but instead shot and beat Daws to the far side.

Lundell made it 2-0 at 2:38 of the second period. After his pass attempt on the rush was blocked, the puck came back to him for a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to the glove side.

“You want to produce,” Lundell said. “You want to help the team by scoring, too. Everybody wants to score.”

The Jets cut it to 2-1 at 9:51, capitalizing on a 5-on-3 power play that resulted from Dmitry Kulikov being called for delay of game and the Panthers then unsuccessfully challenging the call. Connor cut past Jones in the left circle toward the slot and scored with a high wrist shot inside the right post with six seconds left on the power play.

Jones pushed the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 15:24, scoring with a one-timer from the top of the slot off a Reinhart pass from below the goal line.