Hellebuyck wins second in row with Devils, who defeat Golden Knights

Hellebuyck made 19 saves to follow up his 17-save performance in his debut with the Devils, a 5-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The goalie was acquired by New Jersey in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23 for forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, goalie Nico Daws, the rights to forward Alexander Command, a second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

“He's a Hall of Fame goalie,” Devils defenseman Luke Hughes said. “He's unbelievable. It's been fun to play with him.”

Luke Hughes also scored for the Devils (9-5-0), who were coming off a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday but have won five of their past six games.

“We’re developing great confidence around here in our ability,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We had to refocus and get ready for here (after the Colorado loss). It was another really good team. The guys responded the way we wanted. … In terms of playing with a lead, it’s probably the best third period we’ve had in the season. We couldn’t ask for more in terms of the response.”