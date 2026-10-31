Hodgson suspended two games for actions in Senators game

NEW YORK -- Ottawa Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke during NHL Game No. 212 in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 29, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 11:10 of the second period. Hodgson was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Hodgson will forfeit $8,762.88. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.