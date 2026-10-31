Pavelich, 1st linesman elected to Hockey Hall of Fame, dies at 92

Matt Pavelich, enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1987 in the Referee/Linespersons category, died on Friday at age 92. His death was reported on social media by his son, Mark, who said that Pavelich was “surrounded by the people who loved him” at the end.

The first linesman inducted into the Hall of Fame, the category expanded in 1987 to include linesmen along with referees, Pavelich officiated in the NHL for 23 seasons, his body of work totaling 1,727 regular-season games as a linesman and 14 more as a referee, another 245 games worked in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Born March 12, 1934 in Parkhill, Ontario, Pavelich worked the 1957 and 1958 Stanley Cup Finals, and then 19 consecutive Finals between 1961-79 for a total of 56 Cup Final games.

Famously, Pavelich and late Montreal Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden worked the final games of their careers on May 21, 1979, Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Canadiens’ 4-1 victory against the New York Rangers gave Montreal the 22nd of its 24 championships to date.