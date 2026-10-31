Wallstedt living 'the dream' after emerging for Wild

A start for Wallstedt, too, to chase a dream of one day being like his idol and landing on NHL ice.

“I think that was obviously the goal from when you were young,” Wallstedt told NHL.com. “You dream. … For me it was always Lundqvist ever since I was young. I have a brother who’s eight years older than me. He was following the Rangers. We’d stay up at night Swedish time to watch the Rangers play. The dream was always to be like him and win over here and play in the NHL.”

Wallstedt has since arrived.

But the road hasn’t been direct for the 23-year-old from Vasteras, Sweden -- some 4,200 miles from his current residence manning the crease for the Minnesota Wild.

The goal of being in an NHL net felt so far away as a teenager, prompting Wallstedt to change the scope of how he measured his successes.

“I think along the way there’s steps on the road where you find new goals,” he said. “I got to Luleå when I was 15, moved away 10 hours from my hometown. You get there and you’re watching the (Swedish Hockey League) team there and you’re like, ‘Oh I want to be like these guys.’

“Then you play more and more there and then you come over here and there’s a new goal all the time that you strive towards. But the main goal has always been to get here. You don’t think about it until you really, really get here.”