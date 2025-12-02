Foerster out 2-3 months for Flyers with upper-body injury

Forward left in 2nd period of loss to Penguins on Monday

Tyson Foerster PHI

© Sarah Stier/Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Tyson Foerster is expected to be out 2-3 months for the Philadelphia Flyers because of an upper-body injury.

The forward left a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday with 13:39 remaining in the second period after taking a shot on goal. He scored his Flyers-leading 10th goal earlier in the period.

Foerster has 13 points in 21 games and is a contributor on the power play (2:19 of ice time per game) and penalty kill (1:28).

"It [stinks] seeing a teammate or anyone go down," Flyers center Noah Cates said Monday. "Just such an important part of our team, our core, special teams, everything like that."

The Flyers (14-8-3) next play against the Buffalo Sabres at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT).

Foerster missed four games last month with a lower-body injury sustained blocking a shot during a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 1. He also missed time during training camp because of an elbow injury sustained playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Selected by the Flyers in the first round (No. 23) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Foerster has 96 points (58 goals, 38 assists) in 187 games over four seasons.

