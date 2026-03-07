Hurricanes withstand Oilers rally for 40th win of season

Martinook extended the lead to 3-1 at 1:37 of the second period, tucking his own rebound inside the right post after flubbing on his initial chance. The play started with Ehlers, who sent Martinook a backhand pass while skating the other way behind the net.

Vasily Podkolzin made it 3-2 at 3:20. He roofed a shot over Andersen's right shoulder from a sharp angle below the left circle.

Blake made it 4-2 at 7:32 of the third period, scoring off Jarry’s right shoulder with a one-timer from the left circle during an extended delayed penalty.

Hyman cut it to 4-3 on a power play at 11:43. Leon Draisaitl skated down the right wing before passing back to Hyman for a one-timer that beat Andersen's blocker from the slot.

Staal shot into an empty net with 1:21 remaining, and with Jarry back in net, Blake scored his second goal of the period with 29 seconds left for the 6-3 final.

“They’ve obviously got some very good players, and we did a really good job of containing them,” Andersen said. “They’ve got a lot of speed when they carry the puck up the middle. The 'D' did a [heck] of a job containing McDavid a lot.”

NOTES: Blake has scored 19 goals this season, an NHL career high. ... Ehlers has scored five goals in his past three games. ... Dach, defenseman Connor Murphy and forward Jason Dickinson each made his Oilers debut after being acquired in a pair of trades from the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week. Dach was minus-3 in 9:32 of ice time, Murphy was minus-2 in 20:32 of ice time, and Dickinson was plus-1 and was 8-for-16 on face-offs in 12:43 of ice time. ... McDavid (one goal, 10 assists) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (three goals, nine assists) each extended his point streak to six games.