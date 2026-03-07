Avalanche tie it late, end Stars' 10-game winning streak in shootout

Nichushkin scores late, Necas has 4 points for Colorado, which has won 4 straight

Avalanche at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Valeri Nichushkin tied the game with 15 seconds left in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to end the Dallas Stars’ franchise-record 10-game winning streak with a 5-4 shootout win at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Nichushkin tied it 4-4 with a shot from the right face-off dot off a backhand feed from Martin Necas.

Necas had a goal and three assists, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, and Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for Colorado (42-10-9), who have won four in a row and five of six. Mackenzie Blackwood made seven saves on 11 shots before being pulled; Scott Wedgewood made 10 saves in relief.

Necas and Nichushkin scored in the shootout, and Wedgewood stopped Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene

Wyatt Johnston and Justin Hryckowian each had a goal and an assist and Jamie Benn scored for Dallas (38-14-10). Jake Oettinger made 24 saves.

Makar gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 3:33 in the first period on the power play with a snap shot from the inside of the right face-off circle that sniped the top corner stick-side.

Miro Heiskanen tied it 1-1 at 7:11 when his point shot deflected off an Avalanche stick in the slot on the power play.

Johnston gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 10:39 after he circled behind the net and used Colorado forward Zakhar Bardakov as a screen on a snap shot from the slot.

Hryckowian made it 3-1 at 16:07 when he put the puck into an open net from the bottom of the left face-off circle after Blackwood had a miscommunication on moving the puck behind his net.

MacKinnon cut the lead to 3-2 at 19:58 on a one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle on the power play.

Benn gave Dallas a 4-2 lead at 1:52 of the second period when he tucked in a behind-the-net pass from Hryckowian.

Necas cut the lead to 4-3 at 8:06 from the top of the right face-off circle.

Dallas forward Roope Hintz left the game late in the second period after a battle along the boards with MacKinnon. He did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. It was his first game after missing  four due to an illness.

Prior to the game, Dallas general manager Jim Nill said that forward Radek Faksa will be out until near the start of the playoffs after he sustained a lower-body injury while rehabbing an upper-body injury sustained while playing for Czechia in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Related Content

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Avalanche, Stars, Wild bulk up in Central with deals before Trade Deadline

Kadri traded back to Avalanche by Flames for Olofsson, draft picks

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

Latest News

Bedard ready to take over as Blackhawks’ leader following trades

Carlson carrying mixed emotions to Ducks after trade from Capitals

Boeser breaks tie in 3rd, Canucks defeat Blackhawks to end 7-game skid

McCarron has goal, assist in debut, Wild defeat Golden Knights

Thomas scores 2nd goal in OT, Blues recover to defeat Sharks

Kreider has 4 points, Ducks recover for shootout win against Canadiens

Avalanche, Stars, Wild bulk up in Central with deals before Trade Deadline

Hurricanes withstand Oilers rally for 40th win of season

Tkachuk scores hat trick, Panthers top Red Wings to end 4-game skid

Panthers realistic but not 'quitting on anything,' GM says

Sabres aren't going to be pushovers anymore, Kekalainen says

Malkin of Penguins suspended 5 games for slashing

NHL Trade Deadline day 'little more quiet than normal'

Maple Leafs GM says blame 'starts with me' for team being Deadline seller

Ovechkin says end of Carlson era with Capitals ‘toughest day in my career’

NHL EDGE stats: Avalanche remain Stanley Cup front-runner after Kadri trade

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Stanley, Schenn traded to Sabres by Jets