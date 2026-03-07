McCarron has goal, assist in debut, Wild defeat Golden Knights

McCarron was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Mats Zuccarello and Zach Bogosian each scored for the Wild (37-16-10), who have won two straight and eight of their past 10. Filip Gustavsson, who is 9-1-1 in his past 11 starts, made 30 saves.

Pavel Dorofeyev had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner scored for the Golden Knights (29-20-14), who have lost four of their past five. Akira Schmid made 20 saves.

Zuccarello put the Wild up 1-0 at 5:18 of the second period, scoring on a breakaway after a Noah Hanafin turnover with a wrist shot over Schmid's glove that went bar down.

Bogosian pushed the lead to 2-0 at 8:07 with a slap shot from the top of the right face-off circle that beat Schmid to the blocker side.

McCarron scored to extend it to 3-0 just 18 seconds later at 8:25. Brock Faber sent a wrist shot from the right point, and McCarron tipped it in as he battled in front of the net.

Dorofeyev cut the deficit to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 2:17 of the third period, roofing a backdoor pass from Jack Eichel over Gustavsson's glove from in tight for his team-leading 30th of the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko made it 4-1 at 15:42 when he finished a 3-on-1 rush with a wrist shot through Schmid's five-hole from the left circle.

Marner deflected Dorofeyev's centering pass in from the top of the crease for the 4-2 final 16:55.